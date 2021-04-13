WILLIAMSON — Incumbent Charlie Hatfield has won the Democratic nomination for the Mayoral race in the Primary Williamson Municipal Election held on Tuesday and advances onto face Republican challenger David Jewell in the general election to be held on June 8.
Williamson City Attorney Nathan Brown announced the unofficial vote totals on Tuesday night inside the council chambers in City Hall after they were tallied and handed over to him by City Clerk Cheri Horton.
Hatfield claimed 183 total votes from the four Wards in the City, besting challenger Rick Wilkerson who finished with 97 votes and Joe Lycan who claimed 78 votes. David Jewell garnered 15 votes on the Republican ticket.
In Ward I, Hatfield received 17 votes, Lycan received 14, and Wilkerson finished with 13. For Ward II, Wilkerson led the way with 56 votes, Hatfield followed with 45, and Lycan finished with 15.
In the City's third Ward, Hatfield received 43 total votes to only 12 for Wilkerson and nine for Lycan. Hatfield's largest margin came in Ward IV where he claimed 78 total votes to 36 for Lycan and 16 for Wilkerson.
In what many political pundits considered an upset, Incumbent Sherri Hairston-Brown was defeated in Ward II by challenger Stuart Hight in the tightest of all the council races. Hight won with 59 votes while Hairston-Brown received 56.
According to City Clerk Cheri Horton, there were two provision ballots for Ward II and one mail in ballot still to be counted.
Due to the low margin of victory for Hight, the race could not be officially called until the remaining votes are counted during the Canvass on Tuesday. If all three of the remining votes was to go to Hairston-Brown, it could create a tie for Ward II.
In the City Council race for Ward IV, Michael Casey won the seat as he received 77 votes. Michael Maynard came in second with 39 votes while Incumbent Joe Venturino and challenger Clark Napier received six votes apiece.
In Ward III, Incumbent Ralphie Hall made easy work of challenger Clifford Perkins as Hall received 54 votes to only seven for Perkins.
In Ward I, Joseph Bucci was unopposed and received 36 votes.
No Republican candidates ran for any of the open council seats, meaning all of the victors on Tuesday night will be unopposed in June.
The election will be certified during the official canvass which will be held on Tuesday, April 20.