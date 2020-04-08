WILLIAMSON — Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said in a post on the city’s Facebook page on March 31 that the Williamson Police Department will enforce a prohibition of large gatherings.
Hatfield addressed the citizens in the post and said that it is “imperative that we follow and adhere to all federal, state and city directives at this time.”
The Center for Disease Control and President Donald Trump has said that all gatherings of 20 or more people should be cancelled or held virtually, which is just one of many social distancing guidelines put in place in an attempt to flatten the curve of COVID-19.
“There should not be under any circumstances any type of social gatherings of 10 or more people until further notice,” Hatfield said.
Residents who see gatherings of 10 or more in the city limits can report it by calling the Williamson City Police Department at 304-235-2570 or by calling 911. He said that they would take the complaints seriously.
Additionally, Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said that all of the City’s Parks and Playgrounds have been closed until further notice.
“In cooperation with the City of Williamson Police Department we will be monitoring the properties for groups to disperse for the safety of our community,” Dean said.
Dean said that the basketball rims were removed at the Community Center Park in West End and at Ramella Park in East End.
“There is no doubt we will get through this, but I urge you to please practice common sense and abide by safe distancing, and unless deemed essential please stay home and do not put yourself or others at risk,” Hatfield said. “I have faith in this community, and I have faith that if we follow these guidelines this pandemic will pass sooner rather than later.”