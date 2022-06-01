Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

2021 marathon-3.JPG

Heather Hudak from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, high fives local residents Jerry Akers, left, and Doyle VanMeter as she crosses the finish line as the first female finisher of the 22nd Hatfield McCoy Marathon on Saturday, June 12, 2021 in Williamson, W.Va. Every year Akers and VanMeter dress up as Devil Anse Hatfield and Randall McCoy, known for their roles in the Hatfield McCoy Feud, and await to congratulate runners at the finish line in downtown.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Hatfield McCoy Marathon will enter its 23rd year, with the races set for June 11.

Hatfield McCoy Marathon offers four different races, along with a free kids race.

Alexis Batausa of the Tug Valley Road Runners Club said the event typically averages 500-600 participants each year from all across the country, and some who even travel internationally for the event. One year saw approximately 1,200 participants.

Batausa said the event is a tradition for the area, as one of the longest-running races in both Kentucky and West Virginia.

“This is more of a community event or a tradition,” Batausa said. “It’s been going on for 23 years now. The first race was in 2000.

Those wanting to participate can pre-register online. In-person registration using a personal mobile device can also be done June 10 at Belfry High School. Registration will take place there from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as packet pickup for those who have registered online. This event will also include a pasta dinner for participants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On race day, registration will be open until 7:20 a.m. The 5K race will start at 7:45 a.m. in Williamson, Kentucky, and finish in Williamson, West Virginia.

Both the Marathon and Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon start at Food City in South Williamson, Kentucky, at 7 a.m.

The Blackberry Mountain Half will finish in Matewan and the Marathon will finish in Williamson.

The River Road Half Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. in Matewan and finish in Williamson.

More information can be found at https://hatfieldmccoymarathontvrrc.com/ or on the event’s Facebook page.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you