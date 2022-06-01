WILLIAMSON — The Hatfield McCoy Marathon will enter its 23rd year, with the races set for June 11.
Hatfield McCoy Marathon offers four different races, along with a free kids race.
Alexis Batausa of the Tug Valley Road Runners Club said the event typically averages 500-600 participants each year from all across the country, and some who even travel internationally for the event. One year saw approximately 1,200 participants.
Batausa said the event is a tradition for the area, as one of the longest-running races in both Kentucky and West Virginia.
“This is more of a community event or a tradition,” Batausa said. “It’s been going on for 23 years now. The first race was in 2000.
Those wanting to participate can pre-register online. In-person registration using a personal mobile device can also be done June 10 at Belfry High School. Registration will take place there from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as packet pickup for those who have registered online. This event will also include a pasta dinner for participants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
On race day, registration will be open until 7:20 a.m. The 5K race will start at 7:45 a.m. in Williamson, Kentucky, and finish in Williamson, West Virginia.
Both the Marathon and Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon start at Food City in South Williamson, Kentucky, at 7 a.m.
The Blackberry Mountain Half will finish in Matewan and the Marathon will finish in Williamson.
The River Road Half Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m. in Matewan and finish in Williamson.
More information can be found at https://hatfieldmccoymarathontvrrc.com/ or on the event’s Facebook page.