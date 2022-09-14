PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County’s annual celebration of the Hatfield and McCoy descendants with the Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days is set for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18, in Pikeville.
The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days events mark the legacy of the most famous feud in American history, and will conclude with a service at the McCoy Well that Sunday. Various members of the Hatfield and McCoy families are set to speak at this event, which will also feature local musicians.
“This year will be extra special as a unique presentation will be made at the Well Service, which is located in Hardy, Kentucky,” the Pike County Tourism CVB said in a release about the event. “Devil Anse Hatfield’s great-grandson Billy Hatfield, the grandson of Anse’s youngest son Tennyson Hatfield, will be speaking. Billy is an evangelist from Tulsa, Oklahoma, and is watched each week by tens of thousands of viewers on Facebook Live.”
Billy Hatfield’s ministry will present a $1,000 scholarship to a local feud descendant. Hatfield, along with the Belfry High School principal Mark Gannon, Belfry counselors and Pike County Tourism CVB members Tony Tackett, Bob Scott and Rita Scott — a Hatfield descendant and McCoy site property owner — made this selection from a choice of students at Belfry High School. The recipient will be announced at the event.
Friday, Sept. 16
- 7 p.m.: Main Street Live! featuring Sons of FM. Dinner can be purchased at arena concessions. (Location: Mountain Top Media Stage, 1240 Radio Drive, Pikeville)
Saturday, Sept. 17
- 10 a.m.: Presentation of Cap Hatfield’s Autopsy (Big Sandy Heritage Center, 172 Division St 4th Floor, Pikeville)
- 11:30 a.m.: Pike County Courthouse Historic Tour (Pike County Courthouse, 146 Main St., second floor, Pikeville)
- 12:15 p.m.: Pikeville Farmers Market. (Pikeville Farmers Market, 130 Adams Lane, Pikeville)
- 2 p.m.: Tours of the Hatfield McCoy Historic Sites: Meet at the Pikeville-Pike County Visitors Center for departure. Tour of sites, placing wreaths on headstones and some site cleanup. [Begin at Pikeville-Pike County Visitors Center, Hanging Site of Cotton Top Mounts (UPIKE Campus), Perry Cline Cemetery (placing wreath), Dil’s Cemetery (placing wreath), Randolph McCoy Pikeville Home (placing wreath — Pikeville Main Street)].
- 6:15 p.m.: Hatfield McCoy Dinner at the Garfield House. Contact Pikeville-Pike County Tourism CVB for details at 606-432-5063. (Pikeville Garfield House, 178 College St., Pikeville)
Sunday, Sept. 18
- 10 a.m.: Hatfield McCoy Memorial Service at the McCoy Well (Randolph McCoy Well, 4087 HWY 319, Hardy, Kentucky)
- 11:30 a.m.: Hog Trial Cabin Tour (6884 State Hwy 319, McCarr, Kentucky)
- noon: Preacher Anse & Polly Hatfield Cemetery (placing wreath) (Hatfield Cemetery Access Road, McCarr, Kentucky)
- 12:30 p.m.: Paw Paw Trees Site Tour (1056 near Buskirk, Kentucky)
- 1:15 p.m.: Lunch at Wingo’s Grill in Matewan, WV. Departing at 2:30 p.m. (Wingo’s Grill, U.S. Route 49, 74 Mate St., Matewan, WV)
- 3 p.m.: Hatfield Cemetery (placing wreaths). Honoring William K. Hatfield. (Hatfield Family Cemetery Access Road, Omar, WV)
