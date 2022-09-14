Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Pike County’s annual celebration of the Hatfield and McCoy descendants with the Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days is set for Friday-Sunday, Sept. 16-18, in Pikeville.

The Hatfield McCoy Heritage Days events mark the legacy of the most famous feud in American history, and will conclude with a service at the McCoy Well that Sunday. Various members of the Hatfield and McCoy families are set to speak at this event, which will also feature local musicians.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

