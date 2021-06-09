WILLIAMSON — Voters went to the polls in Williamson’s municipal election on Tuesday, June 8, and only the mayor’s race was contested.
Incumbent Mayor Charlie Hatfield (D) was re-elected as he bested Republican challenger by David Jewell by a vote total of 178 to 113, good for a difference of 65 votes.
The mayoral race is the only contested race in the general election. Final outcomes for the council positions were decided in the April 13 primary election.
Councilman Ralphie Hall was the only current council member to keep his seat for the new term as he will continue serving in Ward 3. Joseph Bucci will be the new council member from Ward 1, Stuart Hight was elected in Ward 2 and Mike Casey is now representing Ward 4.