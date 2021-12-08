Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Harvey Street Bridge in Williamson was closed last week as it underwent repairs under the supervision of the West Virginia Division of Highways.

 Jarrid McCormick | Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON — The Pete Dillon Bridge, best known as the Harvey Street Bridge in Williamson, was closed to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic this past week as it underwent inspection. Williamson Mayor Charlie Hatfield said the work was in part maintenance of the bridge required under the supervision of the West Virginia Division of Highways. The bridge was closed Monday, Nov. 29, and was still closed as of press time on Monday, Dec. 6.

