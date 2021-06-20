GILBERT — Each year the Larry Joe Harless Community Center provides Summer Feeding Outreach in the Gilbert area, serving Ben Creek, Gilbert Creek and the Isaban. Last year during school closures due to the pandemic, the center distributed more than 300,000 meals, according to a news release.
Twin Hollows Camp Ground has always supported the center’s efforts to ensure that all children have nutritious meals during the summer. This year through sponsorship by Gary and Amy Lacy, owners of RZRKRAZY, a fundraising Adventure Ride was held. Cameron Ellis, Gary and Amy Lacy, their crew and riders on the Hatfield McCoy Adventure Tour were able to raise $1,250 that will be donated to the Larry Joe Harless Community Center’s Summer Lunch Program for children in need throughout Southern West Virginia.
“As a part of our community, we are always looking for ways to assist the children and adults in our area. The Summer Feeding Program is a great way to help kids from being hungry” said Cheryl Mitchem, executive director.
In addition to the feeding program, the LJHCC also has provided a Summer Reading Incentive Program. Library book boxes are at each feeding site, and children are encouraged to read a book of their grade level and complete an activity for a prize.
The LJHCC also offers free summer day camps to keep children active and healthy. FIT Camp is scheduled next. For more information, call 304-664-2500.