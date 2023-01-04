Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

The speaker speaks (copy)
Buy Now

West Virginia House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, delivers remarks closing the first West Virginia New Energy Conference in Charleston on Dec. 7. Hanshaw on Thursday announced his leadership team for the upcoming legislative session.

 CHRIS DORST | HD Media file photo

House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw on Wednesday announced the leadership team for the 86th West Virginia Legislature.

Finance Committee Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, will serve as House Majority Leader, replacing Delegate Amy Summers, R-Taylor, according to a news release from Hanshaw’s office.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow him on Twitter

@RadkinsWV.

Recommended for you