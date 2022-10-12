Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

20221012-stp-mingo.jpg

Amy Hannah poses beside Bonnie’s Bus in Williamson on Sept. 13.

 Submitted photo

WILLIAMSON — It’s been one year since Amy Hannah was taken on what she called an “unexpected journey.”

That journey came after Hannah received a screening from Bonnie’s Bus in 2021, a mobile mammography unit from the West Virginia University Cancer Institute that provides breast cancer screening throughout the state, especially in rural parts of the state with limited or no access to screening mammography.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you