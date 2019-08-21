Williamson Daily News
A reunion is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Hannah Cemetery in the Headwaters of Big Laurel Branch of Marrowbone Creek in Mingo County. Bring a covered dish and join in singing, preaching and fellowship.
Beginning in 1845 with the union of Isaac Harmon Hannah and Martha Jane Sturgell, the Hannahs have been meeting and tracing the names of loved ones at the cemetery for generations.
Isaac's bloodline came from the ancestral home, known as Sorbie Tower, in Wigtownshire, Scotland, and is in the process of being restored.
They spent a couple of generations in Ireland before sailing to Pennsylvania into Eastern Kentucky and finally settling in what is now West Virginia.