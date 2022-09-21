Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — The upcoming 2022 West Virginia Handle With Care Conference will offer both in-person and virtual sessions, according to a news release.

The conference starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and ends at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center.

