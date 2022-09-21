CHARLESTON — The upcoming 2022 West Virginia Handle With Care Conference will offer both in-person and virtual sessions, according to a news release.
The conference starts at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, and ends at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at the Charleston Coliseum and Conference Center.
The West Virginia Center for Children’s Justice Handle with Care Conference will focus on a trauma informed response to child maltreatment and children’s exposure to violence. The goal is to provide attendees with current information to better help them serve those who experience child abuse, neglect and violence.
There will be three plenaries, 42 breakout sessions and more than 50 presenters.
Sessions will include topics on the investigation, prosecution and resolution of child abuse cases as well as trauma,
Handle with Care, child trafficking, domestic violence, online child exploitation, self-care, autism spectrum disorder, drug trends, families experiencing substance use disorder and substance abuse treatment.
Dr. James Garbarino, author of “Lost Boys,” will give the opening presentation.
Registration fees are $175 for in-person attendees (includes live sessions, in-person exhibitors, networking and access to recorded sessions for six months), $175 for virtual attendees (includes livestreamed sessions, virtual exhibitors, networking and access to recorded sessions for six months) and $100 for exhibitor registration (includes in person and virtual exhibit booth, with attendee registration purchase required).
Room blocks with the prevailing government rate of $109 are available at Marriott Town Center, Courtyard by Marriott Downtown, Embassy Suites, Hampton Inn and Four Points.
Continuing education credits are being requested for 14.5 hours for those in law enforcement, legal education, social work, counseling, psychology, nursing, addiction and prevention, domestic violence advocates and EMS.