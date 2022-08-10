HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State Amateur Radio Association will host its annual Hamfest on Saturday, Aug. 13, at New Baptist Church in Huntington.
Fred Herr, the treasurer of the association, believes this event is one time a year when amateur radio fans can celebrate their hobby together.
“It’s just the fact of coming together and seeing people,” Herr said.
Herr said many amateur radio enthusiasts might have met each other over the air, but Hamfest is the way most meet each other off the air. Hamfest events also act as a place to promote the hobby to those who might be interested.
“Hamfest is a place to learn from people with more experience than you,” Herr said.
Huntington’s Hamfest includes an indoor flea market, vendors and door prizes and will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sellers will sell new or used products that can range from brand new computers or antique radio equipment.
Amateur radio is the use of radio frequencies for non-commercial use. Amateur operators must obtain a license from the FCC.
The term Hamfest derives from the old radio term “Ham” — someone who is error-prone when transmitting morse code messages. Cities across the globe have annual Hamfests, with the largest being in Dayton, Ohio. The festivals usually include sellers of electronics and other events specially marketed to the needs of amateur radio operators.