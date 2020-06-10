The Guyan Conservation District in cooperation with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) will convene a local work group teleconference to discuss conservation programs for 2020-21 and provide guidance for the Focused Conservation Approach (FCA), and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP). The teleconference will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25.
The call-in number for the teleconference is 888-844-9904, and the PIN is 9347130.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local agencies, conservation organizations, and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers, and forest owners/managers. If you have thought about applying for one of the programs NRCS has to offer or have questions about what might be available to you, this meeting is a great opportunity for you to learn more. As part of NRCS’s locally led process of administering programs, public comments will be sought from attendees on how to best prioritize USDA dollars for your local area.
The Guyan Conservation District covers Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties. Corine Powell, NRCS District Conservationist, and her staff work from the NRCS field office in Huntington to cover these counties.
For more information, contact Corine Powell at 304-697-6033.
If you need an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, contact Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546, or by email at NRCS.WVPublicAffairs@wv.usda.gov.