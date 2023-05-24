Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Guyan Conservation District, in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), will hold a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2023- 2024 and provide guidance for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington USDA Service Center, 2631 5th Street Road, Huntington.

