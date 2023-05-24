HUNTINGTON — The Guyan Conservation District, in cooperation with USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), will hold a local work group meeting to discuss conservation programs for 2023- 2024 and provide guidance for the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).
The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. at the Huntington USDA Service Center, 2631 5th Street Road, Huntington.
The local work group includes representatives from cooperating federal, state and local conservation organizations and is open to all farmers, agricultural producers and forest owners/managers.
Anyone who has thought about applying for one of the programs NRCS has to offer or has questions about what might be available to them can learn more at this meeting. As part of NRCS’s locally led process of administering programs, public comments will be sought from attendees on how to best prioritize USDA dollars for the local area.
The Guyan Conservation District covers Boone, Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo and Wayne counties. Corine Powell, NRCS District Conservationist, and her staff work from the NRCS field office in Huntington to cover these counties.
If anyone needs an accommodation to participate in this activity or event, please contact Nan Kimble at 304-284-7546, or by e-mail at NRCS.WVStateOffice@usda.gov. For more information contact Corine Powell at 304-697-6033.