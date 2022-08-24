HOLDEN — A local gun club encourages firearm skill, knowledge and safety through competitive matches that are held each month.
Now in its 11th year, the Coalfield Shooters Association is sanctioned by both the National Rifle Association and the United States Practical Shooting Association. The latter organization focuses on competitive gun matches around the nation.
The Coalfield Shooters Association holds a competitive shooting match on the second Sunday of each month, rain or shine. The matches are held at the Coalfield Shooters Association’s home range at the Earl Ray Tomblin Industrial Park off Gaston Caperton Drive near Holden.
Roger Ramey is the club’s president and chief range officer. A 20-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force, Ramey has been a competitive shooter since 1982 and has shot in competitive United States Practical Shooting Association matches all over the United States, as well as military matches.
Ramey said the goal of the club, as well as the competitive shooting sport in general, is to encourage safety, speed, power and accuracy — a combination of which could save one’s life in an actual gunfight.
“We encourage kids, we encourage all walks of life, guys and girls, it don’t matter,” Ramey said. “The main thing we’re after is safety over everything. Safety is the main thing that we put emphasis on. Then, we put emphasis on speed, power and accuracy — the speed of shooting with a powerful gun and being accurate with it, and in a gunfight, you may not be the fastest, you may not be the most accurate, but the combination of the speed, power and accuracy could save your life.”
During the matches, several stages are set up, and competitors must hit a series of scorable hits on a target. Some of the matches are also difficult simulations of real-world scenarios like a mall shooting, where the target is 40+ feet away.
“It’s not just being able to hit the target,” Ramey said. “On the stages that we set up, you look at the course that requires 30 hits on-target. You’re told the rules to engage the targets from within the shooting area. It’s up to you to figure out the best way for you to put two hits — two scorable hits — on each piece of paper and knock over the steel. We don’t tell you how to do that. We let you figure it out.”
Ramey added that newcomers will be given a walk-through on what to do and expect. A person’s first shooting match is free. After that, cost is $10 a round plus a $5 range fee.
“We don’t want to just turn you loose. There’s no experts that show up,” Ramey said. “Everybody is the same. Everybody is treated the same when it comes to safety.”
Some competitors are also divided into age brackets — junior for those under 18, senior for those over 55 and super senior for those over 65. Ramey, who turns 70 in a few months, said the sport is for anyone regardless of age, equipment, skill level or other factors.
“This is a sport that anybody can do,” Ramey said. “I’ll be 70 in January. I’ll probably be second or third overall today out of these, and I’m the only super senior here. Everybody else is in their 30s and 40s at the most. It doesn’t matter about your skill level. What really matters is being safe and controlling your firearm. You don’t have to have fancy equipment. Most people already have a 9mm or larger handgun with a holster that covers the trigger, and about two mag pouches and about four magazines, and you’re ready to go with eye and ear protection.”
Many of the individuals who show up at the Coalfield Shooters Association’s matches come from other areas. During their most recent match Sunday, Aug. 14, only four out of the 12 were from Logan County.
One of those newcomers was 19-year-old Jayden Gieseking, a Beckley native now residing in Charleston. Gieseking’s father, Jay, shoots matches with the United States Practical Shooting Association and made the suggestion to come to Logan County.
“It’s been a little bit wet,” Gieseking said, describing Sunday’s weather. “Other than that, it’s been pretty decent. I haven’t hit all my targets, but that’s a me issue. I feel like everybody, at least in this country where firearms are so prevalent, should at least know how to handle a gun and know how to defend themselves. I feel like everybody should own a pistol to defend themselves. I know that’s not going to be a reality, but something like this — especially if you start bringing your kids out — it’s a really good a way to teach. These people are very knowledgeable, and they’re not going to let you screw your kids up with firearms.”
Theresa Hurley, of Griffithsville in Lincoln County, doesn’t miss a match with the Coalfield Shooters Association or the Putnam County Gun Club. Hurley said that the past three years of competitive shooting has increased her confidence with a firearm.
“If I needed to, I know I can draw my gun and basically take care of myself,” Hurley said. “I’ve always been a shooter and shot, but coming to the Coalfield Shooters Association, I have learned proper procedures. I’m doing a little bit better and, actually, I’m shooting a bit better.”
To become involved with the Coalfield Shooters Association, visit www.facebook.com/CoalfieldShooters, call 304-687-1746 or email coalfieldshooters@gmail.com.
Anyone interested must be able to own a firearm legally in West Virginia and are given an application and a screening process.
Membership is $75 per year, which covers a person’s entire family in their household.