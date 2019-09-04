HD Media
KERMIT - Gubernatorial candidate Stephen Smith is making a trip to Mingo County from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the Kermit Public Library.
"We're doing more than 10,000 face-to-face, one-on-one conversations with West Virginians this summer. My job - any candidate's job - is not speak for the people of West Virginia," said Smith, a 39-year-old foster parent and anti-poverty advocate."My job is to be led by them. That's why we're starting with listening."
Smith's campaign operates under the banner of the West Virginia Can't Wait movement (wvcantwait.com,facebook.com/wvcantwait).
The movement includes 55 volunteer-led county teams and 37 volunteer-led constituency teams (Veterans Can't Wait, Seniors Can't Wait, People in Recovery Can't Wait and more).
All those volunteers, captains and candidates will pitch in to reach the 10,000 total by the fall.
Each of the 10,000 conversations Smith and the WV Can't Wait team will have in the coming months will be recorded on paper, or by an app called Reach, so that the campaign can make sure that each person's opinion is included in the platform creation process culminating in November.
There are an additional 46 (and counting) down-ballot candidates who have signed a WV Can't Wait Pledge, promising to not to take corporate cash, hide from a debate or cross a picket line.