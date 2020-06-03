WILLIAMSON — Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Ron Stollings made a visit to Mingo County on Saturday as he stopped in downtown Williamson for a meet-and-greet with local residents. Stollings is a native of Madison and is currently serving as a State Senator for District 7, which services all of Boone, Logan, Lincoln and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties. Stollings also works as a primary care physician in Boone County.
Gubernatorial candidate Ron Stollings stops in Williamson
