WILLIAMSON — Gubernatorial candidate Dr. Ron Stollings made a visit to Mingo County on Saturday as he stopped in downtown Williamson for a meet-and-greet with local residents. Stollings is a native of Madison and is currently serving as a State Senator for District 7, which services all of Boone, Logan, Lincoln and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties. Stollings also works as a primary care physician in Boone County.

Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.