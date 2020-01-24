PIKEVILLE, Ky. – Shaping Our Appalachian Region, Inc. (SOAR) and Bit Source, and Hall Enterprises will host a free Grow Your Business with YouTube workshop on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Bit Source, 375 Hambley Blvd., Pikeville, Ky.
The workshop will be led by Ryan Hall of Pikeville, Ky.-based Hall Enterprises. Hall has 609,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel.
Because of his presence on YouTube, Hall ships 200 to 300 packages a day out of a warehouse in Pikeville. He leverages internet tools like Shopify and YouTube to attract customers across the globe.
The workshop will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Bit Source. Pre-registration is highly recommended. You can pre-register at https://community.grow.google/s/event/a0r1E00000CApeOQAT/workshop-20200128.