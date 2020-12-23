A local artisan group is hosting a special online Christmas concert that will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube on Christmas Eve and will feature several musicians from Mingo and Pike counties.
The “Not Quite Live from the Opry: Christmas Special” is being hosted by The HeArt of West Virginia, previously known as The Art Brigade: #LoveWilliamson, which is a community-focused group supporting health and arts.
The event is being hosted in conjunction with the Town of Delbarton, as all musical acts were pre-recorded at different times at the Delbarton Opry House and edited together.
Artists include Alex Blankenship, Angelina York, Bruce Smith, Danny Ocean, Easton Davis and Clifton Muncy, Evan Maynard, Garrett Brown, Glen Simpson, Hillary Hall, The Jazzalachians, Jill Music, Olivia Cox, Steve Martin and Alan Riffle, Thomas Jude and William York.
To view the livestream go to the “Not Quite Live From the Opry: Christmas Special” event page on Facebook. The concert will also be archived after it is streamed. To learn more about The HeArt of West Virginia, visit https://www.facebook.com/HeArtOfWV.