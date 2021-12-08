WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Williamson Health and Wellness Center local food program will received $466,509 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) National Institute of Food and Agriculture, according to a news release from the offices of U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee. The program will work to increase fruit and vegetable consumption, expand nutritional knowledge and improve health measures for high-need individuals in Mingo County.
“Fresh produce plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy lifestyle but often times is more expensive and less available, especially in rural communities. I am pleased USDA is investing in the Williamson Health and Wellness Center to support their local food program to increase fruit and vegetable availability and improve overall health outcomes in Mingo County,” Manchin said. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I am committed to advocating for funding that helps West Virginians live healthy lives through programs that invest in our communities.”
“Williamson Health and Wellness Center has been such a positive force in Mingo County, and I’m pleased to see their local foods program receiving this crucial support from USDA. Investments like this have encouraging impacts on rural communities and can lead to both lower levels of food insecurity, as well as reduced cost of health care claims. I will continue to advocate for the support needed to make sure West Virginians are able to lead healthy lives,” Capito said.