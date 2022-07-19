GreenPower Motor Co. again vowed to make electric buses in South Charleston, during a Wednesday ceremony attended by local politicians and media members.
A crowd of about 30, excluding a healthy media contingent, listened as GreenPower spokesman Mark Nestlen laid out the basics: The company will take possession of the Motor City Industrial building sometime in August; hopefully employ 100 workers by the end of the year, with an expected 200 by the end of 2023; and produce about 50 buses a month by the end of 2023. The company has promised 900 jobs eventually.
Nestlen acknowledged that not all bus parts will be made in America. To qualify for government grants and tax incentives, at least 55% of each bus’ parts must be made in the United States.
That means that battery cells — a chief linchpin of electric vehicles’ future — may be made in China, for instance, and other parts in other countries. That arrangement is not unlike the way today’s global auto industry operates.
Nestlen said New York City has mandated that no diesel-powered school buses be purchased past 2027 and that, by 2035, no diesel school buses will be on the road.
“And they’ll be made right here,” Nestlen said of the increased electric bus demand.
GreenPower currently manufactures buses and other vehicles from its Porterville, California, plant. It leases land there and wanted to purchase a plat out west, but became impatient with permitting and other issues. The South Charleston site will build only buses.
“We’ve got to remain in the California market,” said Nestlen of GreenPower, which is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “The purpose of this facility is to supply the East Coast.”
Politicians and dignitaries either rode in or drove a phalanx of nine cabs with chassis from South Charleston City Hall to the site, which is located between the South Charleston Ordnance Center and the vast moonscape that is supposed to be the eventual Park Place Shopping Center.
GreenPower will work out of what is now the 80,000-square-foot Motor City Industrial building, behind another planned development, the long-in-the-works shopping center. The state will pay up to $3.5 million in incentive payments to GreenPower, if it can create the expected 900 jobs at the 9-acre site.
The cabs and chassis were white and, at 25 feet long, not as big as a standard diesel school bus. They will later become completed “Nano Beast” models, a notch below “The Beast,” which is 40 feet long and carries 90 passengers. The shorter buses’ capacity will be affected by how many Americans with Disabilities Act requirements are included.
GreenPower supplied a finished Nano Beast, which made no noise and looked like a regular school bus.
One legislator, Delegate Chris Toney, R-Raleigh, is a school bus driver himself and drove one of the Nano Beast cabs Wednesday, as did Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango and Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha.
“It’s going to help with safety, that we can hear everything going on in the back of the bus,” Toney told the crowd.
Salango called his niece, Harper, to the podium. She gave the buses a thumbs-up. Harper is a second-grader at Holz Elementary.
“It was only August of last year that I met the GreenPower folks for the first time,” Salango said. “I never dreamed that, 11 months later, we’d be seeing these buses rolling in.”
South Charleston Mayor Frank Mullens added to the congratulatory chorus.
“We’re here to do anything to help you have success,” he said.
Vic Sprouse, a former legislator and now part of Mitch Carmichael’s Department of Economic Development, said, “So many things go on behind the scenes. To me, the state got a good deal out of it and the company gets a good deal out of it.”
A proposal is for BridgeValley Community and Technical College to recruit and train employees for GreenPower and for WorkForce West Virginia to place them in jobs at the plant. WorkForce provides unemployment compensation programs and job placement services.