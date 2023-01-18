FOSTER — On Jan. 12, Green Power Motor Company held a press conference at the bus garage in Foster to present an all-electric school bus to Boone County Schools.
The partnership will allow Boone County Schools to use the bus for six weeks, acting as a test for the bus in rural terrain and an opportunity for local drivers to familiarize themselves with the technology.
Boone County was selected to participate in the pilot program after a successful application.
The bus will make trips to and from different county schools during the six-week period.
The trip to Boone acts as round three of Green Power’s pilot project in West Virginia.
During round one, the bus was deployed in Kanawha, Cabell and Mercer counties, and in round two it was deployed in Ohio, Monogalia and Grant counties.
Joining Boone during this round of testing are Raleigh and McDowell counties.
“It’s so good to have the leadership of Boone County, the superintendent and transportation director of the School Board, because the eyes of the nation are on West Virginia as we go through this pilot project,” said Green Power’s Vice President of Business Development and Strategy Mark Nestlen.
He also mentioned that data from pilot testing rounds one and two show the busses are getting between 110 and 150 miles off of a full charge.
“Our goal in the pilot is a couple-fold. First, it’s to collect data, what the mileage is and how these are running out here in the terrain and weather, so that we know what school districts can expect when they put these school buses in their fleet,” Nestlen said.
Nestlen noted that his company expects to immediately create around 200 jobs in South Charleston when manufacturing of electric buses begins.
He believes that electric transportation is an ally to West Virginia’s coal industry.
“Every time you see a load of coal going down the train tracks, just realize that’s fuel for an electric bus. This is not a competitor to coal, this can be the coal industry’s best friend, because we have to make electricity to drive these buses,” Nestlen said.
Boone County Schools’ Transportation Director Brian Linville said the partnership is exciting for his department.
“I’m excited for an opportunity to help a company that’s decided to locate in West Virginia, to collect data and see how this bus works in a community like Boone County. It will give us good information to see how we can use electric school busses in our district, so it will give us some data to make those decisions.”
Linville is optimistic about the cost effectiveness of electric transportation.
“For us, diesel fuel is one of the largest expenses, if not the largest expense for a school transportation department. With 40 full-time routes, I don’t know the total gallons of diesel fuel we use in a year off the top of my head, but its significant. This is just six weeks, so its just a drop in the bucket, but if its something where we have one of these on a full time basis, that would provide a lot of savings in diesel fuel, DEF and motor oil,” concluded Linville.
Boone County Schools Superintendent Matthew R. Riggs was also present at the event.
“It’s a new form of technology and I think we have some challenging terrains, so it will be interesting to see how it holds up and how it runs on them,” he said.
Tom Pauley has been a bus driver in Boone County for four years. After the press conference, he spoke about his experience with driving the electric bus.
“It’s comfortable to sit in, it’s comfortable to drive and it’s got a lot of pep in the throttle. They’re going to have to work on the steering just a little; it’s like playing a arcade game, you don’t feel the steering. It doesn’t have any feedback where the steering is, but other than that, it’s great,” Pauley said.
