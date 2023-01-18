Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

electric press conf.JPG
Buy Now

Green Power’s press conference was held at the bus garage in Foster on Jan. 12.

 Matthew Britton | Coal Valley News

FOSTER — On Jan. 12, Green Power Motor Company held a press conference at the bus garage in Foster to present an all-electric school bus to Boone County Schools.

The partnership will allow Boone County Schools to use the bus for six weeks, acting as a test for the bus in rural terrain and an opportunity for local drivers to familiarize themselves with the technology.

You can reach Matthew Britton @mbritton@hdmediallc.com or follow him on twitter @mbrittonhdmedia.

Tags

Recommended for you