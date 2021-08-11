WILLIAMSON — The Mingo County Commission was informed about a possible major grant opportunity for an upcoming broadband project.
The Public Service Commission of West Virginia approved Appalachian Power and Wheeling Power’s application for a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project in Logan and Mingo counties and an associated cost recovery mechanism.
Lisa Wells from Region II told the commission about a call she had been on pertaining to this project two days before the Aug. 4 meeting.
“Something came about on Monday that really needs to come to your attention and for your involvement,” Wells said. “As you’re aware, AEP is engaged in a broadband project within Logan and Mingo counties.”
Wells said the funding opportunity through a partnership with Generation West Virginia holds the potential for bringing anywhere from $5 million to $30 million to the project.
“There’s a funding opportunity from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, and it’s a match-free funding opportunity for broadband development,” Wells said. “Match-free is wonderful. But the deadline is Aug. 17.”
Wells said the deadline was fast approaching to apply for the grant, so the commission approved signing a letter of support for the application.
The West Virginia Legislature passed legislation in 2020 allowing the PSC to review written plans submitted by electric utilities to construct middle-mile fiber broadband assets within the power supply zone utilizing existing and new utility assets and for an associated cost recovery mechanism.
The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority provided a quarterly update during the Mingo County Commission June 2. This included information about the broadband project.
“As you all are probably aware, AEP has a current application right now with the Public Service Commission to allow an internet service provider by the name of GigaBeam to provide both fixed wireless and hardwired fiber to certain areas of Mingo County,” Executive Director Lisa Johnson said at that time. “It’s an innovative project that AEP has been proposing and undertaking for the last couple of years. It’s probably our best and most cost-effective way of getting broadband expansion into a lot of unserved and even underserved areas in Mingo County.”
Johnson said the chosen projects would have to meet the FCC guidelines for what is considered unserved and underserved areas in the county.
Appalachian Power proposed building a middle-mile broadband infrastructure expansion project for construction and installation of more than 400 miles of fiber in Logan and Mingo counties.
It is estimated that there are approximately 15,200 currently unserved potential customers, both residential and business, in Logan and Mingo counties. It is also estimated that 60% of the unserved residents and 90% of unserved businesses in the project area would take the new broadband service, once it is offered.
Appalachian Power will be allowed to recover costs of the investment through a Broadband Surcharge applied to customers’ bills. The estimated cost to residential customers is projected to be less than 20 cents per month systemwide.
“Lack of broadband service has a crippling effect in rural areas of West Virginia,” said PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “Businesses, schools and students have suffered and fallen behind due to the lack of connectivity. The Public Service Commission is pleased to be able to play a role in getting West Virginia connected.”
The projected capital cost for the project is approximately $61.3 million with an annual operations and maintenance cost of approximately $1.2 million in the first year and $1.74 million per year in future years.