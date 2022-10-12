Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

MATEWAN — A music festival is coming to Matewan this Saturday, thanks to grant funding from the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts.

Thomas Jude of Delbarton recently received a Pandemic Relief mini-grant designed by the foundation to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in Southern West Virginia. The festival is being organized by Jude in partnership with the Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

