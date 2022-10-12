MATEWAN — A music festival is coming to Matewan this Saturday, thanks to grant funding from the Tamarack Foundation for the Arts.
Thomas Jude of Delbarton recently received a Pandemic Relief mini-grant designed by the foundation to sustain, create and restore pandemic-impacted arts-related jobs and arts programming in Southern West Virginia. The festival is being organized by Jude in partnership with the Devil’s Backbone Adventure Resort.
“I decided to apply for this grant after some failed attempts at a smaller festival,” Jude said. “Music has always been my passion, but I really got pulled back into playing music in 2018 when I attended my first open mic sponsored by HeArt of WV. I was able to find some opportunities to play locally, it just seemed like an impossible task to get the needed funding to have an event at scale. This opportunity has finally given me what I need as an entry point.”
The Highwall Music Festival will feature multiple artists throughout the day.
Jordan Young and Making Change will provide bluegrass music at the Tipple Tavern starting at 11 a.m. The first two acts at the Tipple Tavern (on site bar and grille) will be free to everyone.
After a brief break, the music will head down to the Highwall Stage where Home Brood will kick things off at 4 p.m. Jude’s own Thomas Jude Band will take the stage around 5:30 p.m. Creek Don’t Rise will play at 7 p.m., followed by Wolfpen Branch at 9 p.m.
Tickets for the evening music on the Highwall Stage will be $30, with kids under 10 getting in free. Tickets can be purchased at highwallmusicfestival.eventbrite.com or can be bought at the gate on the day of the festival.
“I am hoping this can be an annual event,” Jude said. “The festival scene is pretty huge in eastern Kentucky. I’ve attended several festivals over there and couldn’t help thinking, ‘Why not us?’ ”
Jude said music has always played an important role in his life. Both he and his wife, Kim Wilson Jude, have been music teachers in Mingo County Schools since 2014. He has a bachelor’s in music education and music performance from Glenville State College.
Jude said this love for music in his own life has made him feel honored to bring an event like this to the area.
“Bringing a music festival to Mingo County means the world to me,” Jude said. “Music was a huge part of my raising. On my mom’s side of the family pretty much everyone sings or plays something. I think this is a shared experience for many people raised in southern West Virginia. Appalachia as a whole is having a moment right now, but it still felt like our particular corner of Appalachia was very underrepresented. I want kids to grow up knowing that playing music is an option for them. You don’t have to have to be famous or have a lot of wealth to enjoy music.”
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.