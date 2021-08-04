HUNTINGTON — Nonstop flights to two cities are on the horizon for a regional airport.
The Tri-State Airport Authority near Huntington has been awarded a $750,000 fiscal year 2019 Small Community Air Service Development Program grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will be used to recruit, initiate and support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., announced the funding in a news release.
“This grant is excellent news for southern West Virginia,” Miller said in the release. “Bringing nonstop service from Huntington to Washington, D.C., and Chicago will increase commerce, bring more outside investment, and expand tourism opportunities to the Mountain State.”
Airport officials could not be reached for comment.