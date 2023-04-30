Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — About 800 students in Marshall University’s Class of 2023 donned their graduation garb and took to the stage on Saturday for the university’s spring commencement.

During ceremonies at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, undergraduate and graduate students in the Class of 2023 heard from keynote speaker John Donahoe, president and CEO of Nike Inc., and chair of the board at PayPal; were recognized by several Marshall leaders; and crossed the stage as their names were read aloud.

Jesten Richardson is a reporter and can be reached at jrichardson@hdmediallc.com and found on Twitter at @JRichardsonHD.

