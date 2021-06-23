Brandon Krise, a recent graduate of Mingo Central High School, will compete in the upcoming Virtual Future Business Leaders of America’s National Leadership Conference representing the Future Business Leaders of America PM Chapter at Mingo Central. Krise was a winner in the Economics competition for the State of West Virginia in the recent Virtual FBLA State Leadership Conference.
Originally, the FBLA National Leadership Conference was supposed to have been held in Anaheim, California, but the COVID pandemic forced it to go virtual from June 29-July 2. FBLA prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences.