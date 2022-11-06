Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

Kentucky Budget

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers the State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 5, 2022, at the Capitol in Frankfort.

 Scott Utterback | Courier Journal via AP

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is on course to achieve another record budget surplus in 2023, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, calling it a sign of economic strength as the country struggles with inflation.

The state’s General Fund is projected to receive more than $15 billion in revenue during the current fiscal year, up nearly 3% from the prior year. That would result in a revenue surplus exceeding $1.3 billion — the largest in Kentucky history — by the end of the fiscal year next June 30, Beshear said.

Tags

Recommended for you