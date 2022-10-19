Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

20220907-wdn-road.jpg

Damage left behind on Vinson Street after flooding in Williamson in early August.

 Courtesy of the city of Williamson

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has formally requested federal assistance for damages caused by severe weather and flooding from July 12 to Aug. 15, during which West Virginia received up to 200% of its normal precipitation and did not see one 24-hour period without rainfall. This prolonged weather event resulted in flooded homes, schools and businesses, washed out roadways and miles of damaged or destroyed water and sewage lines.

“Due to the damages incurred by these communities in the wake of the wettest summer on record for West Virginia, supplementary federal assistance is necessary to ensure the protection of life, property, public health and safety, and to avert the threat of further disaster,” Justice said Friday. “I hope that President Biden and FEMA agree and approve our request quickly.”

