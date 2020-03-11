GOODY, Ky. — A new retail store has officially opened for business in the Tug Valley as Gordmans hosted their official ribbon-cutting at the Southside Mall on Tuesday, March 3.
Gordmans took the place of Peebles, which has occupied the space at the mall for the past several years. Gordmans and Peebles are both part of the Stage community of stores. Stage opened 25 new Gordmans in Kentucky, and also in nearby Logan, all on March 3. The festivities began with ribbon-cuttings at its 25 new stores and followed with a $1,000 donation presented to a local school in each new store location. Belfry High School and Assistant Principal Mark Thompson were on hand at the celebration to accept the donation from the Southside Mall Gordmans.