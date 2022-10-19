Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The Appalachian Regional Commission recently selected Jody Gooslin, co-founder of Appalachia Made Co., to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states, according to a news release.

The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states from the fields of tourism, healthcare, education, civil service and more.

