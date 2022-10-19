WILLIAMSON — The Appalachian Regional Commission recently selected Jody Gooslin, co-founder of Appalachia Made Co., to participate in the 2022-2023 class of the Appalachian Leadership Institute, a free leadership and economic development training opportunity for individuals currently living and/or working in one of ARC’s 13 Appalachian states, according to a news release.
The 2022-2023 class comprises a diverse network of professionals representing all 13 Appalachian states from the fields of tourism, healthcare, education, civil service and more.
The nine-month curriculum is anchored by six multi-day seminars across the Appalachian region focusing on each of ARC’s strategic investment priorities, which aim to strengthen economic and community growth in Appalachia. The fourth class will run from October 2022 through July 2023, focusing on skill-building seminars and best practice reviews to prepare fellows to:
- Design effective economic development project proposals
- Integrate community assets into long-term economic development strategies
- Identify resources available to spark economic and community development
- Locate and access investment capital from a variety of public and private sources
- Prepare competitive applications for public grant opportunities
- Use expanded connections and leadership skills to create strong regional partnerships.
“These leaders are already growing their Appalachian communities and will be even better equipped to drive positive change after their work with this program,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “I am eager to see this class of fellows collaborate across state lines to set big goals that will help the entire Appalachian region thrive.”
Appalachian Leadership Institute fellows were selected via a competitive application process.
Upon completion of the program, Gooslin will become part of the Appalachian Leadership Institute Alumni Network, a peer-to-peer working group of experts helping foster collaborative solutions.
“Jody is a true Appalachian,” said Brad D. Smith, president of Marshall University and former chairman and CEO of Intuit. “He embodies the best of ‘a dreamer and a doer’ with a proven track record as a transformational innovator and a compassionate game-changer who combines a unique blend of intellectual curiosity, results-orientation and the cultivation of team dynamics to bring new ideas to market and create a step-function change in the industry.”