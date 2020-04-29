WILLIAMSON — Williamson Memorial Hospital closed its doors for the final time at 1 a.m. Tuesday, April 21. The only hospital in Mingo County now sits dark and empty as the future of the facility is in question. Williamson Health and Wellness Center’s bid to purchase the assets of WMH was approved in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for Southern West Virginia, and they hope to have the purchase finalized by April 30. WHWC CEO Dr. Donovan “Dino” Beckett said he has a three-part plan for the hospital, starting with moving some existing programs and clinics from downtown Williamson into the building.

