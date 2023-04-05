WILLIAMSON — Plans for a girl’s night out is underway in Williamson.
Hosted by General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia (Williamson Woman’s Club), Williamson Woman’s Club is a yearly event that raises funds for the Tug Valley Women’s’ Shelter. Last year, in 2022, the club raised six- thousand dollars in donations.
The General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) was founded in 1890 --Sorosis (the first professional Women’s Club) in the United States was the first place a professional women’s club took root. It was established in March, 1868, in New York City.
Roots of GFWC can be traced back to 1868 when Journalist Jane Cunningham Croly attempted to attend an all-male press club dinner honoring British novelist Charles Dickens.
Croly was denied access based upon her gender. In response of her denial of entry, Croly formed a woman’s club — Sorosis. Croly invited, women’s clubs throughout the United States to follow the cause with 63 clubs officially formed the General Federation of Women’s Clubs by adopting the GFWC constitution.
Since 1890, GFWC has clubs established in all 50 states in the US and 23 countries.
The Williamson Women’s Club has been serving Mingo County since 1927. Club member Sherry Hatfield attended a GFWC Summer Conference in 2011 where they hosted a dollar auction. Hatfield had the idea to host an auction for the Williamson Women’s Club and Girls Night Out was formed in 2012, with the first event taking place in the Williamson Middle School gym. The first event raised three thousand dollars for the Tug Valley Women’s Shelter.
Club Member Leigh Ann Ray stated, “Girl’s Night Out, is a good cause with GNO being GFWC Williamson Women’s Club signature project. Every year we have won the GFWC State award for the event. The event has been hosted in the Williamson Middle School gym, the rainbow gym, Williamson Fire Station and the Williamson Field House.”
The Girls Night Out event will be hosted this year at the Williamson Field House, with the theme for this year’s event being Barbie. The date for the event is set for May 5 at 6 p.m.
HD Media reporter Heather Wolford covers new in Mingo County.