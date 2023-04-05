Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

History of Williamson GFWC-WV Girls Night Out
Williamson GFWC-WV will host Girls Night Out on May 5 at the Williamson Field House.

WILLIAMSON — Plans for a girl’s night out is underway in Williamson.

Hosted by General Federation of Women’s Clubs of West Virginia (Williamson Woman’s Club), Williamson Woman’s Club is a yearly event that raises funds for the Tug Valley Women’s’ Shelter. Last year, in 2022, the club raised six- thousand dollars in donations.

