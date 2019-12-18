GILBERT — The Town of Gilbert has filed a suit requesting that the Mingo County sheriff be ordered to collect the required hotel/motel taxes from all registered lodging facilities in the county, according to Beckley-based attorney Stephen New.
New said his office filed a writ of mandamus on behalf of the town against Mingo County Sheriff James Smith in the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals on Dec. 3.
A writ of mandamus is an order from a court ordering an inferior government official to properly fulfill their duties or correct an abuse of discretion.
"For instance, in the quarter that was April, May and June, the second quarter of 2019, hotel/motel taxes were collected from only eight lodges of the 52 in Mingo County," New said.
The writ explains that in 2008 the town of Gilbert became a registered CVB, joining the City of Williamson as the only two registered CVBs in the county. From 2008 to 2018, the sheriff collected taxes from the lodging facilities, and they were dispersed based upon the agreed-upon mapped territories by the county commission. In 2018, the towns of Matewan and Delbarton were each recognized by the county commission as CVBs. After a lengthy debate on Jan. 15, 2019, the commission determined to split the hotel/motel tax equally among all four CVBs after it is put into the general revenue fund.
The writ claims that despite the growing number of CVBs, that the Gilbert CVB continues to provide the majority of revenues for Mingo County and has the vast majority of lodging facilities in the county.
"This decision was clearly within their discretion to make, although it was and remains a significant loss each quarter to the Town of Gilbert as Gilbert generates roughly 70% of the annual hotel/motel taxes in Mingo County," the writ states.
The writ goes on to say that "although the Town of Gilbert's CVB is clearly being slighted into the amount rightfully due and owing to it for its tourism efforts and hotel/motel tax dollars generated, if the sheriff were collecting monies from all hotel/motels in the county, more money would be generated for the four CVBs and thus more money would be allocated to Gilbert."
New, who is a native of Gilbert, says that for a town the size of Gilbert and a county as small as Mingo this is a big deal.
"My hometown is losing tax revenue, my home county and those CVBs and the county commission is losing tax revenue. We've already lost enough tax revenue with coal mines closing down and other businesses closing," New said. "There's two certainties in life: death and taxes. And it's not fair to those eight businesses that are paying their hotel/motel tax for the other 44 just to get a free pass."
New said the county has three weeks from the date the suit was filed to respond to the Supreme Court.
Mingo County prosecuting attorney Duke Jewell said the writ does not allege any wrongdoings by the sheriff.
"The sheriff, in a sense, is the money holder," Jewell said. "He's the treasurer of all county money or all money that passes through the county. And that's why he is named specifically in the writ, because the Town of Gilbert is hoping that the Supreme Court will direct the sheriff to do something with money."
Jewell said the sheriff of Mingo County is not responsible for collecting hotel/motel taxes from lodging facilities inside the limits of any town with an operating CVB.
"For example, if there is a place within the city limits of Williamson that falls strictly with the city, the sheriff can't touch that," Jewell said. "That doesn't spill over into the county's jurisdiction, so to speak, and it is only establishments that has lodging outside of the respective city limits that this applies to anyways."