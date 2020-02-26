gilbert cub scouts.jpg

 Submitted Photo

CHARLESTON — Gilbert Cub Scout Pack 664 participated in the 51st West Virginia Outdoor Sports Show on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. They participated in seven events to earn a badge. The events included Archery, Disc Golf, LEGO Derby Car Racing, Catch and Release Trout Pond, Rock Climbing Wall, Put Put Golf, and BB Gun Shooting.