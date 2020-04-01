GILBERT — A Mingo County businessman is doing his part to help local first responders stay safe from the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Chad Bishop, owner and operator of Hatfield and McCoy Moonshine in Gilbert, donated at least one gallon of alcohol to all 11 fire departments in Mingo County, so they could make their own hand sanitizer.
Gilbert Fire Chief Mike Tolley said he approached Bishop about the need of sanitizer throughout the county, and that he didn’t hesitate to lend a helping hand.
“Chad (Bishop) has always been good to support anything that has bee going on in the community,” Tolley said. “I let him know that we had a need for alcohol to make hand santizer, and he stepped right up to the plate. He offered to supply all fire departments and law enforcement groups with an amount of alcohol so that we can make our own hand sanitizer during this time.”
Bishop, who has been in business since 2013, said he was more than happy to help.
“I told (Mike) that I would do anything to help out all of the surrounding fire departments and police stations,” Bishop said.
Since COVID-19 began to spread in the United States, hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies have been in high demand as healthcare facilities, first responders and the general public attempts to stock up.
Mingo County Emergency Management Director Doug Goolsby thanked Bishop for the generosity and said that all of the first responders in Mingo County will be treated as a top priority during this time.
Any department that has not yet received their alcohol can contact Bishop at 304-664-2821.
Handed down for generations, the recipe used to make Hatfield & McCoy Moonshine is authentic, according to their website.
The original recipe belonged to Devil Anse Hatfield and is currently produced in small, handmade batches six days a week at the micro-distillery on original Hatfield land at 297 James Ave., in Gilbert.