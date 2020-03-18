GILBERT — Longtime Gilbert Mayor Vivian Livingood informed the Town Council that she was resigning from her post at the council meeting Monday, March 9, at Town Hall.
Livingood, who stepped away as mayor after serving nearly 13 years, made a statement regarding the decision the next day on the town’s Facebook page.
“It is with a sad heart that I stepped down as Mayor of Gilbert at tonight’s council meeting. Personal reasons prevent me from doing the job I love. Gilbert is a wonderful town full of the best people in the world, and I have enjoyed serving for nearly 13 years,” the post read. “I am very proud of our efforts as a team to make our town a better place to live. The council members serving with me are fantastic leaders and will stay focused on a better future. Looking back on the past years, we have come a long way, and it will continue to progress under the leadership of new Mayor Jennifer Miller. Thank you, Jennifer, for being a pillar of our community and loving Gilbert as much as I do.”
Miller, who was already a member of the Town Council, was named interim mayor after Livingood informed the Town Council of her resignation. Miller will serve in that capacity until the end of the term, which is in 2021. She will then have to seek election if she wants to keep the position.
During Livingood’s time as mayor, Gilbert thrived as they became the premier trail-riding destination in Mingo County and saw the National Trailfest explode into arguably the biggest ATV festival in the state.