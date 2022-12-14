WILLIAMSON — A man has been convicted on murder charges connected to a shooting earlier this year.
A jury returned a guilty verdict against Heath Rose, 50 of Man, on Dec. 6. He was charged in the death of a Mingo County man in February.
The jury returned the guilty verdict on a second-degree murder charge, a lesser offense charge contained in the choices presented to the jury and agreed upon by attorneys in both sides of the case. Rose was also found guilty of two charges of wanton endangerment.
Rose was charged in the shooting death of Joda Browning at an apartment complex in New Town. He was indicted during the September session of the grand jury.
According to information released by police following the incident on Feb. 17, Rose got into a verbal altercation with Browning at the apartment complex in Newtown. According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Browning shoved Rose, who then retrieved a 9mm pistol from his vehicle.
Browning, who is identified as the victim in the complaint, got into a vehicle with a woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat. As the vehicle attempted to exit the parking lot, police said Rose stepped in front of the vehicle, making the driver slow down.
As the vehicle proceeded by, Rose stuck the 9mm pistol into the window of the vehicle and pulled the trigger, shooting Browning. The vehicle stopped, and Browning exited the vehicle and collapsed.
According to the complaint, Rose stood around Browning “watching him die.” Rose then surrendered to police. Browning was confirmed dead once first responders arrived on scene.
Rose will be sentenced in January. He faces a potential 10 to 40 years in prison for the second-degree murder conviction, as well as one to five years for each of the wanton endangerment charges.
HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.
