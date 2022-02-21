NEWTOWN – A Gilbert man faces charges of first-degree murder as well as two counts of wanton endangerment following a fatal shooting in the Newtown area of Mingo County on Feb. 17.
Police say Heath Allen Rose, 50, of Gilbert, got into a verbal altercation with Joda Browning at the Creekwood Apartments in Newtown on Feb. 17. According to a criminal complaint filed on public record in Mingo County Magistrate Court, Browning shoved Rose, who then retrieved a 9mm pistol from his vehicle.
Browning, who is identified as the victim in the complaint, got into a vehicle with a woman and her 8-year-old daughter, who was in the back seat. As the vehicle attempted to exit the parking lot, police say Rose stepped in front of the vehicle, making the driver slow down.
As the vehicle proceeded by, Rose stuck the 9mm pistol into the window of the vehicle and pulled the trigger, shooting Browning in what appeared to be his mouth area, police say. The vehicle stopped, and Browning exited the vehicle and collapsed.
According to the complaint, Rose stood around Browning “watching him die.” Rose then surrendered to police.
Browning was confirmed dead once EMS arrived on scene.
Rose is currently being held at the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden. No bond information is listed at this time.
The arresting officers listed in the complaint are Sgt. Norman Mines and Cpl. Roger Fitch of the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department.