GILBERT — MaKinsey Cline of Gilbert was crowned as the West Virginia Preteen of America’s Elegant Miss on Nov. 20 and will represent the state at the National Pageant May 26-29 in Nashville.
Cline’s pageant platform is “Spread Kindness.” She recently held a fundraiser to install a Blessing Box at the fire department at Baisden. Cline is also a competitive baton twirler with many titles in West Virginia and will twirl as her talent at the pageant.
America’s Elegant Miss (AEM) is a scholarship-style pageant system that offers a variety of competitions for all ages. There are five main areas of competition: beauty, introduction, interview, fun fashion and a stage question.
AEM is designed to encourage women to have positive self-esteem while promoting community involvement, according to a news release.
