GILBERT — The town of Gilbert will conduct its elections for mayor, recorder and council Tuesday, June 8.
Victoria Surber, executive director of the Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau, said early voting is currently taking place at town hall from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will continue until Saturday, June 5.
Election Day is June 8, and polls at town hall will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Surber said there are three candidates for mayor, six for town council and one for recorder.
The town council has five seats, so they will be filled by the top five vote-getters, according to Surber. Those vying for the five seats are Mingo County teacher Quinn Miller, Logan County teacher Kyle Surber, retired businessman Curtis Lester, business owner Olivia Glanden, lodge owner Stanley Justus and lodge owner Robert Bobbera. Lester, Glanden, Miller and Surber are all incumbent council members.
Incumbent Michael Fox is running unopposed for re-election as town recorder.
Sitting Mayor Jennifer Miller, Chad Bishop and John Adams are all running for mayor.
As of press deadline, Adams could not be reached for an interview.
Miller, a local lodge owner, was appointed mayor in March 2020. She had served as a council member for about 12 years before that.
Miller said she took office only three days before the stay-at-home orders and business shutdowns last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the challenges, she said she has spent her time in office trying to maintain town services with limited resources.
“The focus has been how to proceed forward with the town when we are limited in staff due to the fact that we’re limited in income,” Miller said. “With the coal businesses leaving, that’s really hurt our B&O, for example. So we’re running on much lower funds. … To maintain the integrity of the services that you offer to the citizens with a limited budget has been the main focus.”
Bishop, owner of Hatfield and McCoy Moonshine, said his business has allowed him to see the impact of tourism in the area first-hand. He said conversations with tourists at his business have allowed him to see their perspective on what the town is lacking.
“There needs to be more business here in town,” Bishop said. “There needs to be more things for people to do. We have plenty of tourism; we have plenty of lodging and facilities of that nature. But we need more businesses, we need more restaurants, we need more retail stores, we need all of that. We need more of it.”
Bishop said he thinks more needs to be done to encourage tourism-driven businesses to open in the area.
“I want to outsource local people and use local people to open new businesses, go on business ventures,” Bishop said. “Really to diversify and bring business to Gilbert, not only tourism. People will come here regardless, but if you don’t have anything to bring them here and hold them here, that’s kind of one thing Gilbert is struggling with. I’m going to try to turn Gilbert into little Gatlinburg.”
Miller said that while tourism is an important and growing industry for Gilbert, it’s also important to ensure a balance is being maintained to focus on the needs to both citizens and incoming tourists.
“Tourism is especially important for all of southern West Virginia,” Miller said. “We actually have lodging business here. I think those two can be meshed, but first and foremost would be the needs of the citizens to be respected and addressed. And then how to mesh those with our relatively new influx of tourists so that both are benefitted.”
Miller said she has tried to strike this balance with a focus on infrastructure projects, including water and upcoming paving projects. Miller also said she worked to get new radios for the local police and fire stations so that they could more easily communicate when responding to emergencies in the area.
Bishop said although he is originally from Man, he has made his home and business in Gilbert and is committed to continuing to help the area grow.
“I just want to better Gilbert, build infrastructure and bring more business, tourism and people to our area,” Bishop said. “I’m a local businessman, been in business here in Gilbert since 2012 already promoting tourism and bringing a lot of out-of-staters in. So I think that with my knowledge and business background that I can bring more people to Gilbert.”