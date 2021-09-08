BAISDEN — A woman from Baisden was charged with animal cruelty after police say a dog was found dead from a gunshot wound on her porch.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mingo County Magistrate Court, on Aug. 27, two deputies from the Sheriff’s Department responded to a possible overdose call in the Gilbert Creek area. At the residence, police say they noticed what appeared to be blood on the porch, and a closer look reportedly revealed a deceased dog.
Police determined that the dog had been shot three times — twice with a shotgun and once with a pistol.
According to the complaint, the accused, Ashley Mangus, 37, of Baisden, admitted to shooting the dog because it was chasing her dogs in her house. Police say Mangus was the individual they responded to for the possible overdose call, but she did not overdose.
Police also say they spoke with a neighbor, who said the dog was not violent and liked to play with other dogs.
Mangus is charged with cruelty to animals as well as shooting within 500 feet of a residence. She was arraigned in Mingo County Magistrate Court by Donald Sansom and has since posted bond.
