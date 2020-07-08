GILBERT — The biggest annual festival in Mingo County will not take place in 2020, as organizers announced this past week that the 20th annual National Trailfest will not be held because concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Town of Gilbert and Gilbert Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the news on their Facebook page July 1.
“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the National Trailfest 2020 has been canceled,” the post read. “Until (June 30), preparations were made to provide what would have been an extra special 20th Anniversary Trailfest event for our guests and community. Our difficult decision has been made at the request of the Hatfield and McCoy Trail Administration and their legal council.”
The post said that, due to potential risk of spread of coronavirus among the large number of people who annually attend the event, the Trail Authority recommended the event be canceled.
The cancellation is a blow to the economy in Mingo County, and in particular the Gilbert area, as an estimated 6,000 people visited the tiny town during the 19th annual event in 2019.
The Hatfield-McCoy Trails are open for in- and out-of-state riders, the post said. Riding the trails in small family groups dispersed over 700 miles of trail poses a low-risk situation of coronavirus being transferred, the post said.
“Trails are open for business and will remain so as long as we do our part to limit exposure,” the post read. “And National Trailfest’s 20th Anniversary will be celebrated in 2021.”