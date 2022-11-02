Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

vote BLOX.jpg

The race for the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District in West Virginia features two major-party candidates with different views on inflation, abortion and approaching the clean energy transition.

 Metro Creative

WILLIAMSON — Multiple offices are on the ballot for the general election in Mingo County, set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Early voting is already underway and will end Saturday, Nov. 5. Early voting takes place at the Mingo County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

Recommended for you