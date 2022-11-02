WILLIAMSON — Multiple offices are on the ballot for the general election in Mingo County, set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Early voting is already underway and will end Saturday, Nov. 5. Early voting takes place at the Mingo County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Several local candidates have submitted profiles. Visit www.williamsondailynews.com and click Elections to learn more about the candidates and their thoughts on important local issues.
Races on the ballot in Mingo County include:
U.S. Congress District 1, W.Va. (southern West Virginia)
Republican incumbent Carol Miller of Huntington is challenged by Democrat Mr. Lacy Watson of Bluefield and Independent Belinda Fox-Spencer of Peterstown in the Nov. 8 general election.
W.Va. Senate District 6 (southern Wayne, Mingo, McDowell, Mercer)
Republican incumbent Mark R. Maynard of Wayne is challenged by Democrat Tiffany Clemins of Welch in the general election.
W.Va. House District 29 (southern Wayne County and northern Mingo County)
Republican Henry Corby Dillon of Fort Gay will face Democrat David Thompson of Fort Gay in the general election.
W.Va. House District 34 (southern Mingo County, northwestern McDowell)
Republican incumbent Mark Dean of Gilbert is challenged by Democrat Mark Colegrove of Delbarton in the general election.
Mingo Circuit Clerk
Democratic incumbent Lonnie Hannah of Williamson is challenged by Republican Audrey Gay Smith of Gilbert in the general election.
Mingo County Clerk
Democratic incumbent Larry “Yogi” Croaff of Edgarton is challenged by Republican Bethany Goad-Cisco of Matewan in the general election.
Mingo County Commission — expired term
Republican incumbent Thomas Taylor of Williamson is challenged by Democrat Doug Kirk of Lenore in the general election. The winner of the seat will serve a six-year term through 2028.
Mingo County Commission — unexpired term
Republican Russell L. Deskins of Williamson will face Democrat Nathan Brown of Lenore in the general election. The winner of the seat will serve the remainder of the term of the late Gavin Smith, which ends in 2026.
The Mingo County Board of Education excess levy will also appear on the ballot for the November general election.
School Superintendent Johnny Branch said the levy in question would not take effect until July 1, 2024, if passed, and would replace the current excess levy. Renewal of the levy does not raise taxes, as it is a continuation of the levy already in place.
According to information released by Mingo County Schools, the levy would be in effect for five years and provide approximately $5,254,717 in annual funding for the system. The funds go to services for personnel, students, facilities and community support of the Mingo County libraries, Mingo County Health Department, Energy Express and Mingo County Extension Service for 4-H.
Additionally, West Virginia voters at the polls in November will consider four state constitutional amendments covering topics ranging from property taxes to authority over public schools to the balance of legislative and judicial power.
Amendment No. 1 asks voters to decide whether it is OK for the state Supreme Court to intervene in impeachment proceedings in the House of Delegates or the Senate. If a majority votes “yes,” no state court could intervene. Parties still could file legal challenges to impeachment proceedings in federal court.
Amendment No. 2 would give state lawmakers authority to adjust property taxes assessed on machinery and equipment, furniture and fixtures, leasehold investments, computer equipment, inventory and vehicles. The Senate’s tax reform plan still would have to be approved by both chambers.
Amendment No. 3 would allow for the incorporation of churches. West Virginia is the only state in the country that constitutionally prohibits that.
Amendment No. 4 would give the Legislature final say over all West Virginia Board of Education policies.
More information about and the full text of all four amendments can be found via the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office at govotewv.com.
Mingo County is now a part of the new first congressional district since the state lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census. The county is also a part of the sixth senatorial district, as well as the 29th and 34th delegate districts.
General election day is set for Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Due to early deadlines, election results will not appear in the Nov. 9 edition of the Williamson Daily News. Check www.williamsondailynews.com for election results.