WILLIAMSON — The 2020 general election was held across the United States on Tuesday night, but due to deadlines, the results were not available by press time.
Readers can visit WilliamsonDailyNews.com for the most up-to-date election results. Voters had several races to keep an eye on the national, state and county level.
At the local level, longtime Mingo County Commissioner Greg “Hootie” Smith of Williamson was seeking to be elected to his fourth term in office and is challenged by Republican Gavin Smith of Gilbert in what was expected to be a close race.
Current Mingo County Chief Field Deputy Joe Smith was running for the office of Sheriff in Mingo County as a Democrat and faced Republican Ernest Sammons of Gilbert.
Current Mingo County Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan “Duke” Jewell was seeking re-election, challenged by Republican Brock Mounts of Gilbert. Democrat Yogi Croaff of Edgarton and Republican Russell Deskins of Williamson squared off to decide who will serve an unexpired term as Mingo County Clerk.
Incumbent Democrat Ramona Mahon of Delbarton filed for re-election to another term as Mingo County assessor and was running unopposed in her race, as was Democrat Jimmy Lee Webb of Williamson, who was seeking re-election as surveyor for the county.