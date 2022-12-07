SOUTH WILLIAMSON, Ky. — As a child, Fayetta Gauze never hesitated when someone asked her what she “wanted to be when she grew up.”
“I remember watching my grandfather struggle with diabetes and other health conditions,” she said. “All the things I watched him go through really put on my heart the field I wanted to go into.
“I just knew I wanted to be a nurse.”
The Matewan native wasted no time after high school, as she graduated as valedictorian of her LPN class at 19 and immediately began her career as an emergency room nurse at Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center in South Williamson, Ky.
While working full-time, she also completed her associate’s degree in nursing in 1997 and then her bachelor’s in nursing — again as valedictorian in 2019.
Continuing her education, she says, was always important.
“I come from a poor family,” she said. “I was the first one in my family to go to and graduate college.”
As she furthered her education, she also grew her experience throughout the hospital.
“I have worked in ICU, Med Surge, the stress lab, labor and delivery and every department except OR,” she said.
After she had “done pretty much everything on the floor,” Gauze turned her attention to management opportunities, working first as a house nurse coordinator and then as the minimum data set coordinator and director of nursing at the hospital’s skilled nursing unit.
“As I started taking on more roles and learning different areas of the hospital, it became a goal that one day I would like to be more of a leader,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to take in all the information I could to try to have a good, broad scope of knowledge.”
Gauze’s efforts were recognized in 2010 when she was named director of emergency services, and again in 2020 when she assumed the role of director of risk management and compliance.
Most recently, in October, she was named chief community nursing officer, succeeding Paula Vaughan, who was appointed CEO of Tug Valley ARH in September.
“Fayetta is a proven leader,” Vaughan said. “I am confident she will continue to work with the team here at Tug Valley ARH to provide quality care, exceptional patient experience and improve the overall health and well-being of our community.”
As chief community nursing officer, Gauze is tasked with leading the nursing division at Tug Valley ARH.
“Making sure we have the right amount of staff, support and education,” she said. “Making sure we’re following our evidence-based practice in providing quality care for our patients.”
Gauze says she believes it is important to share her knowledge and experience with others, as she teaches courses for the American Heart Association, basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, pediatric life support and trauma certification.
“In October, I completed my wound care certification,” she adds. “That’s something I’m really proud of because that is not an easy exam.”
She is also set to graduate in December as a member of the ARH Leadership Academy.
“It’s an excellent resource ARH has given employees interested in becoming, not just managers, but true leaders in their organizations and their communities,” she says of the competitive 12-month program. “It’s been a great opportunity, and I’m very thankful to (ARH President) Hollie (Phillips) and to everyone who has had a hand in that program.”
Gauze resides in Maher with her husband, Dave.