CHARLESTON — Higher gas prices will mean bigger gas utility bills for West Virginia ratepayers this winter. How much bigger is yet to be determined, and the staff for West Virginia utility regulators has come up with recommendations for how much rates should climb.
They’re lower than the rates requested by gas utilities, but still significant increases, raised to cover the costs utilities pay suppliers for the gas they deliver to ratepayers.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission staff last week recommended increases ranging from 32% to 155% in the purchased gas portion of customers’ gas rates.
If implemented, the commission staff’s purchased gas rate hike recommendations would drive total rate increases ranging from 9% to 53% across 12 gas utility companies for residential customers using 13,000 cubic feet of gas this winter.
Factoring in staff-recommended Purchased Gas Adjustment rate increases, residential winter bills for use of 13,000 cubic feet of gas would rise 53% for Hope (an increase of $68.75 to $198.98), 51% for Cardinal Natural Gas Co. Northern Division Lumberport-Shinnston (by $79.25 to $235.82), 48% for Cardinal Natural Gas Co. Northern Division Blacksville (an increase of $72.83 to $224.12), 44% for Consumers Gas Co. (by $57.40 to $188.79), 48% for Peoples Gas West Virginia (by $58.76 to $181.67), and 31% for Mountaineer Gas Co. (by $44.58 to $188.17).
Other commission staff-proposed increases are 35% for Southern Public Service Co. (by $32.41 to $158.42), 22% for Union Oil & Gas (by $33.13 to $184.66), 19% for Cardinal Natural Gas Co. Southern Division (by $39.99 to $246.57), 18% for Canaan Valley Gas Co. (by $28.90 to $192.17), 13% for Standard Gas Co. (by $10.40 to $91.67) and 9% for A.V. Co. (by $11 to $130.75).
Purchased Gas Adjustment rates comprise a small portion of billing amounts, but companies’ proposed increases in those rates were large enough to prompt the commission to step in.
The utilities submitted their initial applications to adjust the purchased gas portion of their rates, effective Nov. 1, in September.
With gas prices ballooning, the commission issued an order later in September for gas utilities to propose ways to “levelize the rate impact” of their gas cost adjustments to “avoid sudden and significant rate shock.”
The commission said in a filing last month that it expects to issue interim rate orders by Dec. 1. The commission ordered gas utilities to keep charging their current Purchased Gas Adjustment rate increments until the agency orders a change.
Commission practice has been to review filings and approve an interim purchased gas rate increment for each gas utility to go into effect Nov. 1, the start of the winter heating season. The commission typically then reviews filings to determine if each utility has proven that reliable lower-cost gas supplies weren’t or won’t be available from other sources, that transactions between the utility and its suppliers weren’t detrimental to customers, and that the utility let out bids for a significant quantity of its needed supply. The commission then approves a final purchased gas cost rate increment.
The national market determines the prices that gas utilities pay suppliers for gas. The rates are not to include profit for the companies.
Public Service Commission staff recommended that mandatory budget billing be ordered for each utility, if possible, and that customers who don’t want to be placed on the budget pay their actual invoices each month or call the utility to be removed from the budget plan.
Budget billing spreads out the cost of energy used during high-demand times of the year, averaging total yearly use into what are meant to be more manageable monthly bills. Companies determine monthly budget amounts depending on a customer’s usage history and pay that amount during the budget billing period.
At the end of the budget period, which is usually 12 months, utility companies review actual usage.
Monthly bills are to increase for customers who paid less than what their usage cost. Bills are to be lowered for customers who have paid more than what their usage was.
In a subsequent filing, Hope Gas objected to the commission staff’s mandatory budget billing recommendation.
Hope argued that mandatory budget billing would harm ratepayers unless the commission approves a “much higher” interim Purchased Gas Adjustment rate and would cause substantially large underpayment balances in customers’ budget review process.