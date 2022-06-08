WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club will host its annual flower show at the Williamson Farmers Market on Saturday, June 11.
Categories of flowers that can be entered into the show include lilies, roses, perennials, annuals, hydrangeas and exotics/succulents.
Those wishing to participate are asked to bring a freshly clipped single bloom that has been growing for at least three months. Small vases for judging will be provided.
Registration will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The show is set to last until 1 p.m. There will be prizes in each category.
Those who want to save time and pre-register their flower can obtain paperwork from a Garden Club member.
The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club works to maintain gardens across the city and decorates the streets with hanging baskets throughout the year. The club also sponsors a conservation camp during the summer.
The club is always seeking new members and donations for their work. Anyone with questions can contact 606-625-3999 or 304-784-5585.