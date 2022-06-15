Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club held their annual flower show Saturday, June 11, at the Williamson Farmer’s Market. Club members said they had a good turnout as they received 64 entries of spring flowers from area gardens. Angela Salyers won Best of Show with her lily that she entered. The Garden Club gave out several awards for various categories. The judges for the competition were Sheila Rose of Williamson and Pam French of the Gilbert Honeysuckle Club.

Recommended for you