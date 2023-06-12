WILLIAMSON — The Williamson Wildwood Garden Club hosted their annual flower show Saturday, June 10, at the Williamson Farmers Market.
Club member said they had a good turnout, as they received 40 entries of spring flowers from area gardens.
The Garden Club gave out several awards in seven categories. The Best of Show winner was a white lily from Janice Olive. The judges for the competition were Rich and Candace Hanson, owners of “Liberty Counseling” in Mingo County.
Wildwood Garden Club, which is part of the larger West Virginia Garden Club Inc. and National Garden Club Inc., has worked diligently for several years to achieve their objective of beautifying Williamson. The award-winning garden club sponsors 13 flower gardens throughout downtown Williamson. Local storefront baskets, and the lawns of the Mingo County Courthouse and Coal House are to name a few.
